Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tobey Maguire's Wife Jennifer Meyer Files for Divorce

TMZ.com Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
Tobey Maguire and his estranged wife must have a thing about election season -- one presidential term after they broke up ... she's finally filed for divorce. Jennifer Meyer filed Friday in Los Angeles, almost 4 years to the day after they first…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Tobey Maguire Tobey Maguire American actor and film producer


Jennifer Meyer Jennifer Meyer


Los Angeles Los Angeles City in California

Coronavirus updates: US nears 9M cases; Chicago's indoor dining ban begins Friday; IHOP may close about 100 restaurants; 228K US deaths

 Los Angeles reports highest daily case count since late August. Chicago indoor dining ban starts Friday. U.S. nears 9M cases. s. Latest COVID news.
USATODAY.com

Mike Tobacco in 'Killer Klowns From Outer Space' 'Memba Him?!

 Los Angeles native Grant Cramer gained fame in the '80s after he landed the role of the hunky Mike Tobacco -- who helps save the small town of Crescent Cove from..
TMZ.com
U.S. Catholics divided over presidential race [Video]

U.S. Catholics divided over presidential race

[NFA] A Los Angeles Catholic school principal had a chance encounter with Joe Biden, and gave him her rosary. She says the encounter shaped her view of the Democratic presidential candidate. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:11Published

Tweets about this