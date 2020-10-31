Global  
 

Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost Wedding News Raises Money for Meals on Wheels

TMZ.com Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost's wedding announcement on the Meals on Wheels Instagram account paid big time ... for the org, which saw an influx of donations. A rep for the meal delivery program tells TMZ ... the org saw approximately $10k in…
News video: Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Tie the Knot | THR News

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Tie the Knot | THR News 01:24

 Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost have tied the knot.

Josh Duhamel's Heist Thriller 'Bandit,' Lori Loughlin's Prison Sentence Begins & More | THR News [Video]

Josh Duhamel's Heist Thriller 'Bandit,' Lori Loughlin's Prison Sentence Begins & More | THR News

Lori Loughlin begins her prison sentence on Friday, Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are officially married and Josh Duhamel signs on to star in the heist thriller 'Bandit.' Here are today's top stories in Hollywood.

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost tie the knot

 The pair announced the news in a unique way.
CBS News

ShowBiz Minute: Johansson, Judge Judy, Halloween

 Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost marry; Judge Judy's next act will be with IMDb TV; Animals at ZSL London Zoo have been enjoying Halloween treats to celebrate..
USATODAY.com

Scarlett Johansson marries Colin Jost in 'intimate' ceremony

 The actor and fiancé Colin Jost announced their wedding through the US charity Meals on Wheels.
BBC News

Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird announce engagement

 Sue Bird shared a photo on Instagram of Megan Rapinoe on one knee — no caption needed.
CBS News

Instagram nixes the ‘recent’ tab from hashtag pages ahead of election

 With only four days until the US presidential election, Instagram is cracking down on hashtags. The company announced yesterday that it would temporarily get rid..
The Verge

Jose Mourinho: Why the Tottenham boss is the best thing on Instagram right now

 Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has been posting some amazing content on his social media accounts recently.
BBC News
Selena Gomez talks about lupus with White House hopeful Kamala Harris [Video]

Selena Gomez talks about lupus with White House hopeful Kamala Harris

Selena Gomez and U.S. vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris bonded over lupus during a Zoom chat on Thursday, which Selena posted to her Instagram account.

