'Surface' Actor Eddie Hassell Dead At 30, Shot in Texas

TMZ.com Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
Actor Eddie Hassell -- most famous from NBC's "Surface" -- has died after being shot ... TMZ has learned. Eddie's rep tells us he was killed early Sunday morning somewhere in Texas over what appears to be a carjacking. His team is working on…
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published
News video: Eddie Hassell shot dead aged 30

Eddie Hassell shot dead aged 30 00:57

 'Surface' actor Eddie Hassell has died aged 30 after he was shot in a Dallas suburb in the early hours of Sunday (01.11.20).

