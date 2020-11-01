|
'Surface' Actor Eddie Hassell Dead At 30, Shot in Texas
Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
Actor Eddie Hassell -- most famous from NBC's "Surface" -- has died after being shot ... TMZ has learned. Eddie's rep tells us he was killed early Sunday morning somewhere in Texas over what appears to be a carjacking. His team is working on…
