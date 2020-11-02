Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

First episode of The Mandalorian season 2 is a promising return for one of last year’s most promising new shows

Lainey Gossip Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
The Mandalorian returned on Friday, bringing us back to the world of Din Djarin and Baby Yoda (who remains almost unbearably cute). The first season was a simple delight, and while I continue to have reservations about this show going too deep into Star Wars lore—which it doesn’t need—for the first ...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ETCanada - Published
News video: Carl Weathers Teases 'The Mandalorian' Season Two

Carl Weathers Teases 'The Mandalorian' Season Two 01:58

 Following the massive success of "The Mandalorian" season one, Baby Yoda is back to steal our hearts in the second season, streaming now on Disney+. While speaking with ET Canada's Carlos Bustamante, star Carl Weathers shares what fans will be most excited for this season, including the episode he...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Chef Roshara Sanders makes history as first Black female instructor at Culinary Institute [Video]

Chef Roshara Sanders makes history as first Black female instructor at Culinary Institute

Chef Roshara Sanders is breaking barriers in the cooking world.At 30 years old, Sanders is the first Black female instructor at the Culinary Institute of America (CIA). The prestigious establishment..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:58Published
Jenna Lyons' Gorgeous Custom Closet & Bathroom Tour [Video]

Jenna Lyons' Gorgeous Custom Closet & Bathroom Tour

On this episode of "Beauty Spaces," fashion designer and business woman Jenna Lyons gives us a tour of her gorgeous marble bathroom and custom-built walk-in closet. She shows us where she stashes her..

Credit: Allure     Duration: 09:52Published
Summit County voters elect first female sheriff [Video]

Summit County voters elect first female sheriff

There will be a new sheriff in town in Summit County, and this one is making history. When the votes were counted Tuesday night, Summit County voters elected Kandy Fatheree as their first female..

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 02:19Published

Tweets about this