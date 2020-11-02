First episode of The Mandalorian season 2 is a promising return for one of last year’s most promising new shows
Monday, 2 November 2020 () The Mandalorian returned on Friday, bringing us back to the world of Din Djarin and Baby Yoda (who remains almost unbearably cute). The first season was a simple delight, and while I continue to have reservations about this show going too deep into Star Wars lore—which it doesn’t need—for the first ...
Following the massive success of "The Mandalorian" season one, Baby Yoda is back to steal our hearts in the second season, streaming now on Disney+. While speaking with ET Canada's Carlos Bustamante, star Carl Weathers shares what fans will be most excited for this season, including the episode he...
On this episode of "Beauty Spaces," fashion designer and business woman Jenna Lyons gives us a tour of her gorgeous marble bathroom and custom-built walk-in closet. She shows us where she stashes her..