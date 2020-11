Beyoncé refers to her work process as “tedious” in British Vogue cover feature Monday, 2 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

She is the Queen of WORK so it’s amazing to hear Beyoncé refer to her work process as “tedious”. As we learned on Friday, Beyoncé covers the December 2020 issue of British Vogue, edited by Edward Enninful, and photographed for three covers by artist and photographer Kennedi Carter, “a bright talent ... 👓 View full article

