Megan Fox Slams Ex Brian Austin Green After He Posted Their Kids on Social Media Monday, 2 November 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

She’s had enough! Megan Fox slammed her estranged husband, Brian Austin Green, after he posted a photo via Instagram on Sunday, November 1, with their youngest son, Journey. “Why does Journey have to be in this picture? It’s not hard to crop them out. Or choose photos that they aren’t in,” the Transformers actress, 34, Read More 👓 View full article