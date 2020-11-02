Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Julianne Hough Files for Divorce from Brooks Laich

TMZ.com Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
Julianne Hough's calling it quits on her marriage ... almost a year after rumors of marital strife, and 6 months after they separated. The dancer and actress filed to divorce her husband -- former NHL player Brooks Laich -- Monday in L.A. The…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Brooks Laich Brooks Laich


Julianne Hough Julianne Hough American professional Latin and Ballroom dancer, former singer and actress


National Hockey League National Hockey League North American professional ice hockey league

Former Arizona Coyotes draft pick Mitchell Miller no longer on North Dakota hockey team

 Mitchell Miller, the NHL draft pick who the Arizona Coyotes cut ties with Thursday, is no longer part of the University of North Dakota hockey team.
USATODAY.com

NHL team cuts ties with top draft pick who bullied Black classmate

 The team said they learned more about Mitchell Miller bullying of a Black classmate with developmental disabilities.
CBS News
NHL MVP Draisaitl swops pucks for tennis balls [Video]

NHL MVP Draisaitl swops pucks for tennis balls

NHL MVP Leon Draisaitl participates in ice hockey and tennis activities alongside Alexander Zverev and Felix Auger-Aliassime

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:18Published
Rangers select Lafreniere with first overall draft pick [Video]

Rangers select Lafreniere with first overall draft pick

RESENDING WITH SHOT LIST AND FULL SCRIPT VIDEO SHOWS: SOUNDBITES WITH NHL TOP DRAFT PICKS ALEXIS LAFRENIERE AND TIM STUTZL / B-ROLL OF LAFRENIERE PLAYING COLLEGE HOCKEY SHOWS: RIMOUSKI, CANADA (FILE)

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:09Published

Los Angeles Los Angeles City in California

AMC’s revenue plummets by more than 90 percent as theaters remain empty

 Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

AMC Entertainment didn’t try to hide the immense financial duress the company has faced the last several months and the..
The Verge

Dodgers' Justin Turner Returns to L.A. Days After COVID Drama at World Series

 Justin Turner is back in Los Angeles -- less than a week after he tested positive for COVID at the World Series in Texas. The L.A. Dodgers star was spotted at..
TMZ.com

Tobey Maguire's Wife Jennifer Meyer Files for Divorce

 Tobey Maguire and his estranged wife must have a thing about election season -- one presidential term after they broke up ... she's finally filed for divorce...
TMZ.com

Coronavirus updates: US nears 9M cases; Chicago's indoor dining ban begins Friday; IHOP may close about 100 restaurants; 228K US deaths

 Los Angeles reports highest daily case count since late August. Chicago indoor dining ban starts Friday. U.S. nears 9M cases. s. Latest COVID news.
 
USATODAY.com

Tweets about this

kimellis9

kim ellis RT @TMZ: Mike Tobacco in 'Killer Klowns From Outer Space' 'Memba Him?! https://t.co/pI19ksvaHe 3 days ago

TMZ

TMZ Mike Tobacco in 'Killer Klowns From Outer Space' 'Memba Him?! https://t.co/pI19ksvaHe 3 days ago

Leija214

DAVID LEIJA DALLASTX RT @TMZ: Mike Tobacco in 'Killer Klowns From Outer Space' 'Memba Him?! https://t.co/D1XpHMBJCE 3 days ago

JayTheLion5

Bakinchannel that magic boy RT @TMZ: Mike Tobacco in 'Killer Klowns From Outer Space' 'Memba Him?! https://t.co/OwHE3XW9G0 3 days ago

TMZ

TMZ Mike Tobacco in 'Killer Klowns From Outer Space' 'Memba Him?! https://t.co/OwHE3XW9G0 3 days ago

vanguard2day

fashion news daily Mike Tobacco in 'Killer Klowns From Outer Space' 'Memba Him?! https://t.co/SrMGRcs4fP https://t.co/desAIE6Ymf 3 days ago

isabeladuartedf

Isabela Mike Tobacco in 'Killer Klowns From Outer Space' 'Memba Him?! https://t.co/YHtdAT8efe via @TMZ 3 days ago

CashJuliee

juliee cash 💰 Mike Tobacco in 'Killer Klowns From Outer Space' 'Memba Him?! https://t.co/RZChosNc6Q https://t.co/IcjpUcySrY 3 days ago