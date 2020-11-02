|
Julianne Hough Files for Divorce from Brooks Laich
Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
Julianne Hough's calling it quits on her marriage ... almost a year after rumors of marital strife, and 6 months after they separated. The dancer and actress filed to divorce her husband -- former NHL player Brooks Laich -- Monday in L.A. The…
|
|
Brooks Laich
Julianne Hough American professional Latin and Ballroom dancer, former singer and actress
National Hockey League North American professional ice hockey league
