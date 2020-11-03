'DWTS' Pro Lindsay Arnold Calls Daughter's Early Arrival 'Beautiful Surprise'

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources DWTS Pro Lindsay Arnold Welcomes First Child With Husband Samuel Lightner Cusick Lindsay Arnold is a mom! The 26-year-old Dancing With The Stars pro welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with husband, Samuel Lightner Cusick on Monday,...

Just Jared 8 hours ago



'DWTS' Pro Lindsay Arnold Gives Birth To Baby Girl with Sam Cusick Lindsay Arnold has revealed she’s given birth! The 26-year-old Dancing With The Stars pro dancer welcomed her baby girl with hubby Sam Cusick on Monday...

Just Jared Jr 8 hours ago





Tweets about this