'DWTS' Pro Lindsay Arnold Calls Daughter's Early Arrival 'Beautiful Surprise'
Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
The 26-year-old pro dancer shares the first photo of the baby girl after she and her husband Samuel Lightner Cusick welcome their first child a week early via C-section.
