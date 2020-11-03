Celebrities Appear to Prefer Ballot Drop Boxes in 2020 Election

Watch: Robert Pattinson joins The Batman shoot in UK post Covid-19 recovery



The cast and crew of Matt Reeves' The Batman was seen on sets of the movie in UK. Lead star Robert Pattinson was spotted filming with the rest of the cast. Colin Farrell, John Torturro and Zoe Kravitz were also spotted on the sets among others. Videos from the shoot show Pattinson walking up a grand building with others. The film's shoot was halted after Pattinson had reportedly tested positive for Covid-19. The shooting for The Batman movie was resumed in mid-September. Pattinson, 34, is best known for his breakout role in the vampire movie series Twilight.

