Celebrities Appear to Prefer Ballot Drop Boxes in 2020 Election

TMZ.com Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Celebs are giving the term "Mailing it in" a whole new meaning for the 2020 election ... 'cause that appears to be their preferred way to cast their vote. Karlie Kloss, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Zoe Kravitz and Ken Jeong are among the throngs of…
Scarlett Johansson And Colin Jost Tied The Knot [Video]

Scarlett Johansson And Colin Jost Tied The Knot

Scarlet Johansson and Colin Jost tied the knot over the weekend. The actress and "SNL" star said "I do" "in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and loved ones. According to CNN, Johansson and Jost's wedding adhered to COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC. This is Jost's first marriage. Johansson has been married twice before. Johansson was previously married to Ryan Reynolds and to French businessman Romain Dauriac. She and Dauriac share a daughter together.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published
Sandra Bullock reportedly set to reunite with Ryan Reynolds on new movie [Video]

Sandra Bullock reportedly set to reunite with Ryan Reynolds on new movie

Sandra Bullock is reportedly set to reunite with Ryan Reynolds on her new movie, 'The Lost City of D.'

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:52Published
Wrexham Supporters Trust welcome Ryan Reynolds interest [Video]

Wrexham Supporters Trust welcome Ryan Reynolds interest

Wrexham Supporters Trust board members have voted overwhelmingly in favour of Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's potential investment in their football club. Trust Director Spencer Harris said he had spoken to the actors "several times" and that the pair are "very excited" and know "a hell of a lot" about Wrexham AFC. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:54Published

Watch: Robert Pattinson joins The Batman shoot in UK post Covid-19 recovery [Video]

Watch: Robert Pattinson joins The Batman shoot in UK post Covid-19 recovery

The cast and crew of Matt Reeves' The Batman was seen on sets of the movie in UK. Lead star Robert Pattinson was spotted filming with the rest of the cast. Colin Farrell, John Torturro and Zoe Kravitz were also spotted on the sets among others. Videos from the shoot show Pattinson walking up a grand building with others. The film's shoot was halted after Pattinson had reportedly tested positive for Covid-19. The shooting for The Batman movie was resumed in mid-September. Pattinson, 34, is best known for his breakout role in the vampire movie series Twilight.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:18Published
Michelle Pfeiffer backs Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman [Video]

Michelle Pfeiffer backs Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman

Kravitz is playing the role of Gotham City burglar Selina Kyle in Matt Reeves' upcoming take on the DC Comics superhero tale.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

Over the Moon cast say the film is 'life changing' [Video]

Over the Moon cast say the film is 'life changing'

Sandra Oh has said it felt “very important” to be a part of the latescreenwriter Audrey Wells’ on-screen legacy. The Killing Eve star, 49, voicesa character in Over The Moon, a Netflix musical written by Wells, who died ofcancer in October 2018. The feature follows a girl named Fei Fei who isgrieving the loss of her mother and builds a rocket to fly to the moon andmeet the goddess Chang'e. Voiced by an all-Asian cast, Over The Moon featuresHamilton star Phillipa Soo, The Hangover’s Ken Jeong and newcomer Cathy Ang inthe lead role. Over The Moon is in cinemas now and released on Netflix onOctober 23.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 03:00Published

Karlie Kloss reportedly pregnant [Video]

Karlie Kloss reportedly pregnant

Model Karlie Kloss is reportedly pregnant.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:45Published

