Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lil Pump Stumps at Trump Rally, John Legend & Lady Gaga for Biden

TMZ.com Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
President Trump and Joe Biden brought in some of their famous friends to close out election eve ... but it was Trump who might need some reacquainting with his buddy, Lil Pimp ... AKA, Lil Pump. The rapper was at DT's final campaign stop Monday…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: John Legend calls out ‘former favourite rappers’

John Legend calls out ‘former favourite rappers’ 00:42

 John Legend appeared to throw shade at those musicians who have shown support for Donald Trump, as he performed in support of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Monday night.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Judge blocks Trump's "public charge" wealth test for green cards

 The so-called "public charge" rule gives officials more power to deny green card petitions from applicants determined to be likely to use public benefits.
CBS News

Democrats hope to flip North Carolina for first time in 12 years

 Democrats are hoping to flip North Carolina back to blue for the first time since 2008, and just the second time in nearly 50 years. Recent polls show President..
CBS News

Presidential candidates make final pitches to voters in key battleground states

 Election Day in-person voting is underway, as voters nationwide choose who they want n the White House for the next four years. Control of the House and Senate..
CBS News

2020 Trump Tulsa rally Campaign rally for Donald Trump in Tulsa, Oklahoma


Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Why Pennsylvania is so crucial to outcome of 2020 presidential election

 President Trump and Joe Biden held a combined four campaign events in Pennsylvania on Monday alone, vying for the state's crucial 20 electoral votes. It's one of..
CBS News

Lil Pump Lil Pump

ShowBiz Minute: Biden/Trump, Henson, PSIFF

 Lil Pump supports Trump, Lady Gaga and John Legend support Biden at final rallies; Taraji P. Henson will host the 2020 American Music Awards; Palm Springs..
USATODAY.com

Rapper Lil Pump joins President Trump at rally

 President Trump welcomed rapper Lil Pump onto the stage at his final election eve rally, which was held after midnight in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Lil Pump got..
USATODAY.com

From Lady Gaga to Lil Pump, these are the celebrities who are supporting Trump and ...

 After years of discussion and debate, the 2020 US presidential election finally takes place next Tuesday (3 November), with either Donald Trump or Joe Biden set..
WorldNews

Lil Pump Endorses President Trump, Trashes Joe Biden in Tax Rant

 Lil Pump is taking a cue from 50 Cent, and throwing his support behind President Trump ... saying he doesn't wanna pay a dime more in taxes, as Joe Biden's..
TMZ.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Flubs Rapper's Name In Final Push [Video]

Trump Flubs Rapper's Name In Final Push

On Monday, President Donald Trump held a late night rally in Grand Rapids Michigan. Trump had a special guest star: rapper Lil Pump. The President mistakenly called him "Little Pimp" when bringing..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:28Published
Why did Lady Gaga apologise to her boyfriend during a recent Joe Biden rally? [Video]

Why did Lady Gaga apologise to her boyfriend during a recent Joe Biden rally?

Lady Gaga spoke about her ex fiancé Taylor Kinney at a Joe Biden rally in Pittsburgh on Monday night (02.11.20), admitting she "loved him so much", but she later said sorry to her current boyfriend..

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:41Published
Biden Leads in Four Key States as Election Nears, Poll Reveals [Video]

Biden Leads in Four Key States as Election Nears, Poll Reveals

The new Times / Siena College poll shows former Vice President Joe Biden leading over President Donald Trump.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published

Related news from verified sources

Rapper Lil Pump joins President Trump at rally

 President Trump welcomed rapper Lil Pump onto the stage at his final election eve rally, which was held after midnight in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Lil Pump got...
USATODAY.com Also reported by •FOXNews.comTMZ.comWorldNewsAceShowbiz

From Lady Gaga to Lil Pump, these are the celebrities who are supporting Trump and ...

From Lady Gaga to Lil Pump, these are the celebrities who are supporting Trump and ... After years of discussion and debate, the 2020 US presidential election finally takes place next Tuesday (3 November), with either Donald Trump or Joe Biden set...
WorldNews


Tweets about this