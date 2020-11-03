Lil Pump Stumps at Trump Rally, John Legend & Lady Gaga for Biden
Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
President Trump and Joe Biden brought in some of their famous friends to close out election eve ... but it was Trump who might need some reacquainting with his buddy, Lil Pimp ... AKA, Lil Pump. The rapper was at DT's final campaign stop Monday…
