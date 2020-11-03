Is Khloé Kardashian Pregnant? She Addresses A Rumor — See The Response Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ( 6 days ago )

No baby mama over here! Khloé Kardashian took to Twitter to shut down speculation that she’s pregnant again. The KUWTK star responded to a fan on Monday, November 2, who wrote: “Idc I’m still convinced @khloekardashian is going to tell us in a couple months that she’s pregnant.” The Good American co-founder replied, “Well my abs Read More No baby mama over here! Khloé Kardashian took to Twitter to shut down speculation that she’s pregnant again. The KUWTK star responded to a fan on Monday, November 2, who wrote: “Idc I’m still convinced @khloekardashian is going to tell us in a couple months that she’s pregnant.” The Good American co-founder replied, “Well my abs Read More 👓 View full article

0

