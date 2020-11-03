Global  
 

Is Khloé Kardashian Pregnant? She Addresses A Rumor — See The Response

OK! Magazine Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Is Khloé Kardashian Pregnant? She Addresses A Rumor — See The ResponseNo baby mama over here! Khloé Kardashian took to Twitter to shut down speculation that she’s pregnant again. The KUWTK star responded to a fan on Monday, November 2, who wrote: “Idc I’m still convinced @khloekardashian is going to tell us in a couple months that she’s pregnant.” The Good American co-founder replied, “Well my abs Read More
