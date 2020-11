Melanie Bean What are your plans for election night? Do you agree with this article from the New York Times? https://t.co/h3QCBEkEwt 9 minutes ago

Katherine Monberg Trump Winning Michigan, Florida and Arizona? This Pollster Says So - The New York Times https://t.co/l5QIUCgj41 50 minutes ago

Queen B 🐝 🤪👸🐎 And if the article was so falsified.. Why hasn't Baffert sued the New York Times yet. Its been 3 fucking years..… https://t.co/IT1QNy8umF 51 minutes ago

Breaking the Narrative @_retro_Active @AnoncatSupport You clearly are not informed on this subject or the New York Times article which cle… https://t.co/79zEEgXJbj 59 minutes ago

Conor Ruzycki @AngieAlbertan @MariekeWalsh This is a self-published non-peer-reviewed opinion piece. Please humour me and go thro… https://t.co/ZH1rv3EHlP 1 hour ago

Nick Madrid @UFOFanBoom1 @MrLawBro @Akam1129 The only thing the New York Times article produced was the government confirming t… https://t.co/0DKeEHbqXf 1 hour ago

Roberto Palacios The New York Times: Trump Winning Michigan, Florida and Arizona? This Pollster Says So. https://t.co/IabRFpbhkq via @GoogleNews 2 hours ago