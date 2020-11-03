Kanye West Votes For Himself in 2020 Presidential Election
Kanye West just hit the polls and cast his vote for the candidate he truly trusts ... himself. The rapper made his vote count Tuesday in Park County, Wyoming, where he wrote-in himself and running-mate, Michelle Tidball, for President and Vice…
