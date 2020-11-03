Global  
 

Donald & Melania Trump Ditching Trump Tower For Mar-a-Lago After White House

OK! Magazine Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Donald & Melania Trump Ditching Trump Tower For Mar-a-Lago After White HousePresident Trump is moving out! OK! has learned that there will be some big changes for The Donald when he leaves office. Forms submitted in Palm Beach last year reveal that both he and First Lady Melania Trump will no longer reside in their Trump Tower apartment on Manhattan’s famed Fifth Avenue and are moving Read More
