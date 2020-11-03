Donald & Melania Trump Ditching Trump Tower For Mar-a-Lago After White House
Tuesday, 3 November 2020 () President Trump is moving out! OK! has learned that there will be some big changes for The Donald when he leaves office. Forms submitted in Palm Beach last year reveal that both he and First Lady Melania Trump will no longer reside in their Trump Tower apartment on Manhattan’s famed Fifth Avenue and are moving Read More
Dr. Anthony Fauci is in hot water with the White House for speaking out in an interview, published Saturday, about the state of COVID-19 cases in the US. The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases warned that the US needed to make an 'abrupt change' in its handling of...
Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images President-elect Joe Biden on Saturday said he was "honored and humbled" after major networks declared him victorious in the 2020 presidential election. The former vice..