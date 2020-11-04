Global  
 

Cardi B Gets Up at 5 A.M. to Vote on Election Day

AceShowbiz Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker reveals to her online devotees that she got up early in the morning to prepare for the election day and urges her online followers to vote.
News video: Election 2020: Lady Gaga, John Legend, Cardi B, Lil Pump call on people to vote

Election 2020: Lady Gaga, John Legend, Cardi B, Lil Pump call on people to vote 01:08

 While Lady Gaga and John Legend campaigned for the Biden-Harris ticket in Pennsylvania, rapper Lil Pump joined President Trump in Michigan.

