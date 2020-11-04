Joe Biden Says He's 'On Track' to Win Election, President Trump Calls Foul
Joe Biden is feeling good about his chances to win the Presidency -- or at least he did shortly before 1 AM ET, when he addressed his supporters ... but President Trump is saying not so fast. The former Vice President made his early morning speech…
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Twitter adds warning to Donald Trump's 'stolen votes' claim
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 02:20Published
Biden says election 'ain't over till every vote is counted'
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:59Published
Biden wins Democrat stronghold of California
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 04:29Published
Donald Trump vs Joe Biden: Americans take to Twitter to vent about the electionAmericans have lived a long four years — and today's election day results, which still have Donald Trump and Joe Biden on a knife's edge — aren't helping..
New Zealand Herald
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
US Election: Twitter flags Trump tweets due to misinformationA Donald Trump tweet accusing opponents of "trying to STEAL the election" has been tagged by Twitter as misleading, minutes after it was posted. Social media..
New Zealand Herald
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this