Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Joe Biden Says He's 'On Track' to Win Election, President Trump Calls Foul

TMZ.com Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Joe Biden is feeling good about his chances to win the Presidency -- or at least he did shortly before 1 AM ET, when he addressed his supporters ... but President Trump is saying not so fast. The former Vice President made his early morning speech…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Published
News video: National average results 2020

National average results 2020 00:18

 The national average shows Joe Biden leading the polls at 51% and President Trump at 44%.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Twitter adds warning to Donald Trump's 'stolen votes' claim [Video]

Twitter adds warning to Donald Trump's 'stolen votes' claim

US President tweeted moments after his rival Joe Biden's speech that Democrats were 'trying to steal' the electionView on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:20Published
Biden says election 'ain't over till every vote is counted' [Video]

Biden says election 'ain't over till every vote is counted'

Democratic candidate Joe Biden spoke to supporters close to 1am and said he felt good about his chances, and stressed that the election wasn’t over until every vote was counted.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:59Published
Biden wins Democrat stronghold of California [Video]

Biden wins Democrat stronghold of California

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 04:29Published

Donald Trump vs Joe Biden: Americans take to Twitter to vent about the election

 Americans have lived a long four years — and today's election day results, which still have Donald Trump and Joe Biden on a knife's edge — aren't helping..
New Zealand Herald

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

US Election: Twitter flags Trump tweets due to misinformation

 A Donald Trump tweet accusing opponents of "trying to STEAL the election" has been tagged by Twitter as misleading, minutes after it was posted. Social media..
New Zealand Herald

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Portland streets clogged with demonstrators as election remains undecided [Video]

Portland streets clogged with demonstrators as election remains undecided

Hundreds join the "unity march" through Portland streets on election night, November 3.Some were shouting the names of black people killed by law enforcement as well as racial injustice slogans.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:32Published
Joe Biden speaks to supporters: 'We believe we're on track to win this election' [Video]

Joe Biden speaks to supporters: 'We believe we're on track to win this election'

Former Vice President Joe Biden addresses an outdoor crowd in Delaware as votes from across the country are being counted.

Credit: USA Today News (International)     Duration: 00:36Published
Joe Biden Says "On Track To Win" [Video]

Joe Biden Says "On Track To Win"

Joe Biden took to the stage in Delaware, saying that he was on track to win but for supporters to keep the faith as results rolled in.

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 02:06Published

Related news from verified sources

US election: Trump takes 3 Republican strongholds, Biden wins in Vermont and Virginia as polls close in 8 states

US election: Trump takes 3 Republican strongholds, Biden wins in Vermont and Virginia as polls close in 8 states WILMINGTON, DELAWARE - US President Donald Trump easily won three Republican strongholds in Indiana, Kentucky and West Virginia on Tuesday (Nov 3), a bright spot...
WorldNews

US presidential election: Trump says will make a 'big statement soon', assures of a 'big win'

 President Donald Trump, in a tweet early on Wednesday, predicted that he will win a the US Presidential election for the second four-year term and accused...
Zee News Also reported by •FXstreet.comHinduUSATODAY.com

US election: Trump campaign erupts at Fox News' early Arizona call

US election: Trump campaign erupts at Fox News' early Arizona call A huge upset against Donald Trump has been reported, with Joe Biden becoming only the second Democrat to take out the key battleground state of Arizona since...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •FXstreet.comEurasia Review

Tweets about this