David Letterman's interview with Dave Chappelle on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction gives us more insight into Chappelle's life and what shaped him
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 () Last week when I posted about Adele’s SNL episode, I wondered whether or not Dave Chappelle would be back to host the show’s post-election episode and indeed it was confirmed that he’s returning, although I’m not sure any of the election-related sketches have been set or even Dave’s monologue now co...
Netflix has announced that David Letterman's "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction" will be back for Season 3 on October 21st. CNN reports the series already has guests lined up. The guests will include..
Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:26Published