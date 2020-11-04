Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NY Giants' Logan Ryan Says Team Trainers Saved Wife's Life After Bucs Game

TMZ.com Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
NY Giants star Logan Ryan says team trainers saved his wife's life after the Bucs game on Monday night -- identifying a major medical emergency before it was too late. Ryan -- a free safety who just signed with the Giants this season -- says he was…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ABC Action News - Published
News video: Bucs' Pierre-Paul wants to 'destroy' Giants on Monday night

Bucs' Pierre-Paul wants to 'destroy' Giants on Monday night 01:40

 Bucs's pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul has a warning for the Giants, the team that traded him to Tampa Bay just over two years ago.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tampa Bay Buccaneers National Football League franchise in Tampa, Florida

Tom Brady Reclaims NFL Touchdown Record [Video]

Tom Brady Reclaims NFL Touchdown Record

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rallied to beat the New York Giants Monday night.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:55Published

Tampa Bay Buccaneers fend off New York Giants' late rally

 The New York Giants' comeback against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell short in the final seconds after the refs picked up a flag on a two-point try.
USATODAY.com

Logan Ryan Logan Ryan American football cornerback


New York Giants New York Giants National Football League franchise in East Rutherford, New Jersey


Related videos from verified sources

Emmanuel Acho: Brady's Bucs close game with Giants proved they need Antonio Brown | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF [Video]

Emmanuel Acho: Brady's Bucs close game with Giants proved they need Antonio Brown | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Emmanuel Acho and Marcellus Wiley discuss if Tom Brady and Tampa Bay Buccaneers should be worried after escaping with a win against the New York Giants. Hear why Acho believes this reaffirms that Bucs'..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:05Published
Nick Wright: Jones was never going to win this game, Bucs hold on to win v NY Giants | FIRST THINGS FIRST [Video]

Nick Wright: Jones was never going to win this game, Bucs hold on to win v NY Giants | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Nick Wright reacts to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win over the New York Giants. Nick feels the Giants were never going to win because Daniel Jones' best case scenario was a tie & the 4th quarter did not..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:02Published
Skip Bayless & Shannon Sharpe discuss Giants' failed 2-PT conversion against Brady's Bucs | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Skip Bayless & Shannon Sharpe discuss Giants' failed 2-PT conversion against Brady's Bucs | UNDISPUTED

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers managed to escape from New York with a 25-23 win over the Giants in a game that was much closer than anyone expected. The New York Giants had a chance to tie the..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 05:07Published

Related news from verified sources

Logan Ryan grateful to Giants for saving his wife’s life
Pro Football Talk

ByteDance to pump $170 million into e-book reader Zhangyue

 While short videos are what drive ByteDance’s revenues and give the Chinese startup international recognition, the firm is expanding into numerous new areas...
TechCrunch

Gig economy lives on after California passes Uber-led referendum

Gig economy lives on after California passes Uber-led referendum San Francisco (AFP) Nov 4, 2020 The so-called "gig economy" survived a key test in Tuesday's election as California voters approved a referendum backed by...
Energy Daily


Tweets about this