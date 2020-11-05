Sabrina Parr Calls Off Engagement From Lamar Odom, Says He Has Some Things ‘to Work Through’
Thursday, 5 November 2020 () It’s over for Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr! The former NBA player’s ex-fiancée announced their split via Instagram on Wednesday, November 4. “Y’all know I’m honest and transparent so I have to be the first to let you guys know that I am no longer engaged to Lamar,” Parr, 33, wrote on her Instagram Story. “This Read More
