YNW Melly Sued for Millions by Alleged Victims' Estates
Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
YNW Melly has a new problem, on top of his trial for murdering 2 of his friends ... the rapper is now being sued by their estates for tens of millions of dollars. The estates of Christopher Thomas and Anthony Williams filed the wrongful death…
YNW Melly has a new problem, on top of his trial for murdering 2 of his friends ... the rapper is now being sued by their estates for tens of millions of dollars. The estates of Christopher Thomas and Anthony Williams filed the wrongful death…
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
YNW Melly American rapper from Florida
Anthony William Self-proclaimed medium offering pseudoscientific medical advice
Tweets about this