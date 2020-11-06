Global  
 

YNW Melly Sued for Millions by Alleged Victims' Estates

TMZ.com Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
YNW Melly has a new problem, on top of his trial for murdering 2 of his friends ... the rapper is now being sued by their estates for tens of millions of dollars. The estates of Christopher Thomas and Anthony Williams filed the wrongful death…
