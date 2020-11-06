Global  
 

Al Roker Announces Prostate Cancer Diagnosis On ‘Today,’ Will Undergo Surgery

OK! Magazine Friday, 6 November 2020
Just in the knick of time. Al Roker announced on the Today show that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer and will be undergoing surgery to have his prostate removed at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City next week.
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Al Roker Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

Al Roker Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis 00:27

