Al Roker Announces Prostate Cancer Diagnosis On ‘Today,’ Will Undergo Surgery
Friday, 6 November 2020 () Just in the knick of time. Al Roker announced on the Today show that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer and will be undergoing surgery to have his prostate removed at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City next week. FIERCE FIGHTERS — 25 CELEBRITIES WHO HAVE BATTLED BREAST CANCER “It’s a Read More
The Power of Movement Documentary movie trailer - Plot synopsis: In the world today, cancer has become the leading cause of death among individuals. Because there are boundless types of this disease,..
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and this week we are focusing on Metastatic Breast Cancer. Here are some tips for staying strong post diagnosis, or helping a loved one, from Treepple Health..