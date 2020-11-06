Pastor Carl Lentz Admits He Was Fired From Hillsong Church After Cheating on His Wife
Friday, 6 November 2020 () Former Hillsong Church pastor Carl Lentz revealed in an Instagram post on Thursday, November 5, that he was fired from the institution after cheating on his wife, Laura Lentz. “This is a hard ending to what has been the most amazing, impacting and special chapter of our lives. Leading this church has been an honor Read More
