Rapper King Von Shot and Killed in Atlanta

TMZ.com Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Rapper King Von is dead after a violent confrontation outside an Atlanta nightclub that ended in gunfire ... TMZ has learned. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... a deadly shootout broke out early Friday morning outside the Monaco Hookah Lounge in…
