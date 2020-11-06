Becca Kufrin Is ‘Low-Key Jealous’ Of Clare Crawley’s Relationship Following Split
Friday, 6 November 2020 () Thinking about the past? Becca Kufrin revealed she is envious that Clare Crawley found her other half on The Bachelorette during this season — just two months after Kufrin revealed she is no longer with fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen. “I’m low-key a little bit jealous,” Kufrin, 30, admitted on her podcast, “Bachelor Happy Hour” about Crawley Read More
In the span of two hours, Clare Crawley and Dale Moss professed their love for each other on "The Bachelorette" before getting engaged. Despite facing backlash for their expedited relationship, the couple shared why they're happier than ever with "Good Morning America" and the "Bachelor Happy Hour"...