Becca Kufrin Is ‘Low-Key Jealous’ Of Clare Crawley’s Relationship Following Split

OK! Magazine Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Thinking about the past? Becca Kufrin revealed she is envious that Clare Crawley found her other half on The Bachelorette during this season — just two months after Kufrin revealed she is no longer with fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen.  “I’m low-key a little bit jealous,” Kufrin, 30, admitted on her podcast, “Bachelor Happy Hour” about Crawley Read More
