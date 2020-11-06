Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Justin Turner Apologizes for COVID Exposure, 'No Excuse for My Conduct'

TMZ.com Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Justin Turner is breaking his silence about the COVID debacle during Game 6 of the World Series -- saying he's apologized to his teammates for "failing to appreciate" the dangers of the virus. MLB has also wrapped up its investigation into Turner…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Justin Turner Justin Turner American baseball player

Dodgers' Justin Turner Returns to L.A. Days After COVID Drama at World Series

 Justin Turner is back in Los Angeles -- less than a week after he tested positive for COVID at the World Series in Texas. The L.A. Dodgers star was spotted at..
TMZ.com
MLB to Investigate Justin Turner for Breaching League’s COVID-19 Protocols [Video]

MLB to Investigate Justin Turner for Breaching League’s COVID-19 Protocols

On Wednesday, Major League Baseball announced that they had opened an investigation into Justin Turner.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:22Published

Dodgers and Rays in self-quarantine after Justin Turner's positive COVID-19 test

 Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner tested positive for COVID-19, but returned to celebrate with teammates after clinching the World Series.
USATODAY.com

Major League Baseball Major League Baseball Professional baseball league

MLB won't punish Dodgers star following investigation

 The league said Turner apologized and it will not pursue any further action against him.
CBS News

Less than a year after dismissal, Alex Cora to return as Red Sox manager

 Suspended by MLB for his role in the cheating scandal from his time with the Houston Astros, Alex Cora will return to Boston.
USATODAY.com

MLB free agents: Ranking the 81 best players in the 2020-2021 class

 USA TODAY Sports' ranking of the top free agents available is even more volatile than ever, with dozens more likely hitting the market in December .
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Hospitals short on N95 masks as COVID-19 surges

 "A 90-day supply of good-quality product would make me very happy" said one health care system manager. That isn't happening.
CBS News
Shah slams Mamata, says TMC chief didn't shy away from corruption even during COVID-19 [Video]

Shah slams Mamata, says TMC chief didn't shy away from corruption even during COVID-19

Home Minister Amit Shah on November 06 slammed Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee by saying All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief didn't shy away from corruption even during COVID-19 and flood relief work in the state. He said, "Trinamool didn't shy away from corruption even during COVID-19 and flood relief work... They have made three sets of laws in the state - one for the nephew (of Mamata Banerjee), one for their vote bank, and one for the common Bengali." "West Bengal leads in the country when it comes to the killing of political workers. In last one year, 100 BJP workers have been killed, but what action has been taken?" he asked. HM is on a two-day visit to WB, and today is the last day of his visit in the state.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:03Published
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll reaches 48,475 [Video]

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll reaches 48,475

The Government said a further 355 people had died within 28 days of testingpositive for Covid-19 as of Friday. This brings the UK total to 48,475. TheGovernment said that, as of 9am on Friday, there had been a further 23,287lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK. It brings the total number ofcases in the UK to 1,146,484.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:34Published

General in charge of COVID vaccine distribution worries many won't take it

 "My worst nightmare is that we get vaccines to the American people and they don't take them. Shame on us," says General Gustave Perna. See the report, Sunday on..
CBS News

World Series Championship of Major League Baseball

Red Sox to rehire Alex Cora after sign-stealing scandal

 Cora, who won a World Series with the Red Sox in 2018, completed his season-long suspension related to the Houston Astros sign-cheating scandal.
CBS News
Tony La Russa Named New Chicago White Sox Manager [Video]

Tony La Russa Named New Chicago White Sox Manager

The White Sox have convinced the Hall of Famer and three-time World Series champion to come out of retirement.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:13Published

Related videos from verified sources

LA County Says Dodgers In 'Close Contact' With Justin Turner Must Quarantine [Video]

LA County Says Dodgers In 'Close Contact' With Justin Turner Must Quarantine

Los Angeles County's chief medical officer Thursday said health officials were continuing to work with the Dodgers to gauge the extent of possible coronavirus after third baseman Justin Turner tested..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 00:33Published
Netflix's Subscription Price Raise, David Letterman's Message to Dodgers Star Justin Turner & More | THR New s [Video]

Netflix's Subscription Price Raise, David Letterman's Message to Dodgers Star Justin Turner & More | THR New s

Netflix just raised its prices for U.S. subscribers, 'The Crown' dropped the spine-chilling official trailer for its upcoming fourth season and David Letterman called out Dodgers star Justin Turner..

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 02:08Published
David Letterman Calls Out Dodgers' Justin Turner Over Post-Game COVID Controversy | THR News [Video]

David Letterman Calls Out Dodgers' Justin Turner Over Post-Game COVID Controversy | THR News

David Letterman on Wednesday dropped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to mainly talk about the latest season of his Netflix show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:36Published