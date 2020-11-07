Global  
 

Inauguration Day Construction Underway in Front of U.S. Capitol

TMZ.com Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Whether Joe Biden is ultimately declared to be the winner of the 2020 presidential election is irrelevant ... to the construction workers setting up for the inauguration anyway. The election process has been a stressful slog complicated even more…
