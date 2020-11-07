Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Glenn Close Dressed Up As A ‘Homeless’ Donald Trump Days Before 2020 Election

OK! Magazine Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Glenn Close encouraged fans to vote in the 2020 Election while dressed up as a homeless and disheveled President Donald Trump for Halloween this year. The legendary actress posted an album of 10 photos in the lead-up to the election, and in one particular post, she imitated Trump by wearing a blond wig and fake Read More
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Donald Trump: If you count the legal votes I easily win

Donald Trump: If you count the legal votes I easily win 01:23

 President Donald Trump has said in a statement at the White House: “If youcount the legal votes I easily won. If you count the illegal votes, they cantry to steal the election from us.” Mr Trump challenged Joe Biden and theDemocrats to “clarify that they only want legal votes”.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Biden solidifies victory, Trump hints at leaving [Video]

Biden solidifies victory, Trump hints at leaving

[NFA] U.S. President-elect Joe Biden solidified his victory over President Donald Trump on Friday after the state of Georgia went his way, leaving Trump little hope of reversing the outcome through..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 03:06Published
COVID-19: More than 100 Secret Service agents were either infected or quarantined [Video]

COVID-19: More than 100 Secret Service agents were either infected or quarantined

The outbreak is reported following the close of a campaign season that featured Trump rallies and lower-profile Biden events prior to Election Day.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:37Published
Trump appears to acknowledge Biden could succeed him [Video]

Trump appears to acknowledge Biden could succeed him

President Donald Trump said on Friday that he expects an emergency use authorization for Pfizer's vaccine "extremely soon," The remarks came after Trump received an update on 'Operation Warp Speed,' an..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:29Published

Related news from verified sources

Get *Pup* Close & Personal With Joe Biden’s Dogs, Champ & Major—Their Cutest Snaps

 Dog days are over! For the first time in four years — restoring a centuries-old tradition — the White House will be home to man’s best friend. Former Vice...
OK! Magazine

All Donald Trump can get is a farewell kick

 The inability of the United States to count the votes is a national shame. The legitimacy of the Supreme Court-appointed president is in doubt. Fall asleep with...
PRAVDA

Joe Biden predicts victory as US election vote counts lean his way in key states

Joe Biden predicts victory as US election vote counts lean his way in key states Democrat Joe Biden predicted victory in the US presidential election as vote counts leaned his way in key states, while president Donald Trump showed no sign of...
WorldNews Also reported by •DNA