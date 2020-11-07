Whoa, Papa! Newlywed John Cena Is *Finally* ‘Ready To Be A Dad,’ Reveals An Insider
Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Not wasting any time! An OK! source says that John Cena, who wed engineer Shay Shariatzadeh, 31, in a quiet ceremony in October, is already gearing up for fatherhood — after years of being on the fence. “He’s ready to be a dad, and that’s one of the reasons they rushed the wedding,” shares the Read More
Not wasting any time! An OK! source says that John Cena, who wed engineer Shay Shariatzadeh, 31, in a quiet ceremony in October, is already gearing up for fatherhood — after years of being on the fence. “He’s ready to be a dad, and that’s one of the reasons they rushed the wedding,” shares the Read More
|
|
|
You Might Like