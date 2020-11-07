Bill Maher Declares Joe Biden Winner of Presidential Election
The election has not been called on the news shows, but that didn't stop Bill Maher from stating what is increasingly obvious ... Joe Biden's gonna be the next president. Bill flat out declared Biden the winner, and he reveled in the fact he's the…
Bill Maher American stand-up comedian and television host
Bill Maher Criticizes RBG for Not Taking Obama's Hint to RetireBill Maher's politics seem mostly aligned with the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg, but he thinks RBG messed up by not taking Barack Obama's "hint" to retire before he..
TMZ.com
Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
U.S. watches Pennsylvania as end of election nearsFormer Vice President Joe Biden is just 17 electoral college votes away from the presidency, leading President Trump in Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and..
CBS News
Joe Biden urges patience, unity as he waits with the rest of AmericaWith votes still being counted, Joe Biden urged Americans to remain patient.
USATODAY.com
How previous US presidential candidates accepted defeat
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:26Published
Trump supporters chant outside counting centre
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:40Published
