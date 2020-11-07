Global  
 

Bill Maher Declares Joe Biden Winner of Presidential Election

TMZ.com Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
The election has not been called on the news shows, but that didn't stop Bill Maher from stating what is increasingly obvious ... Joe Biden's gonna be the next president. Bill flat out declared Biden the winner, and he reveled in the fact he's the…
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: US Presidential Election: 'We are going to win this race,' says Joe Biden

US Presidential Election: 'We are going to win this race,' says Joe Biden 02:46

 Results of Presidential Election of United States of America are trickling in. Meanwhile, Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden addressed the media in Delaware and expressed confidence in winning the election race. "US polls have been tough but we've to remain calm. I don't care how hard people...

Bill Maher Criticizes RBG for Not Taking Obama's Hint to Retire

 Bill Maher's politics seem mostly aligned with the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg, but he thinks RBG messed up by not taking Barack Obama's "hint" to retire before he..
TMZ.com

U.S. watches Pennsylvania as end of election nears

 Former Vice President Joe Biden is just 17 electoral college votes away from the presidency, leading President Trump in Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and..
CBS News

Joe Biden urges patience, unity as he waits with the rest of America

 With votes still being counted, Joe Biden urged Americans to remain patient.
USATODAY.com
How previous US presidential candidates accepted defeat [Video]

How previous US presidential candidates accepted defeat

A look at previous concession speeches after US elections as the world waitsto find out if Donald Trump or Joe Biden is president.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:26Published
Trump supporters chant outside counting centre [Video]

Trump supporters chant outside counting centre

In Arizona, one of the closely contested states in the too-close-to-call race between Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden, Trump supporters carried pro-Trump flags and banners as they chanted "four more years," outside the Maricopa County Elections Department in Phoenix.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:40Published

US Election: Hundreds of Biden supporters dance in Philadelphia [Video]

US Election: Hundreds of Biden supporters dance in Philadelphia

Hundreds of supporters of Democratic challenger Joe Biden danced in the street of Philadelphia on Friday (November 7th) night as the man they hope will be the next US president took the lead in Pennsyl

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 02:30Published
How did Biden & Trump do locally? [Video]

How did Biden & Trump do locally?

How did Biden & Trump do locally?

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:20Published
Chris Evans slams Donald Trump over election fraud claims [Video]

Chris Evans slams Donald Trump over election fraud claims

Chris Evans labelled U.S. President Donald Trump a "come-to-life toilet" after he gave a headline-hitting speech on Thursday night in which he claimed the election had been rigged.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published

Have to understand Trump voters, their issues: Indian-American Democrats

 Prominent Indian-American Democratic Congresspersons have hailed presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris for being on the cusp of...
Mid-Day

US Election 2020: America knows the score, it's not been called yet

 Champagne bottles are going pop in the Joe Biden camp but they're keeping it low key for now. Three nights out from US election day, the flash and bang of a...
Mid-Day Also reported by •New Zealand Herald

