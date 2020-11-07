Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Joe Biden Declared Winner of Presidential Election

TMZ.com Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Joe Biden has just been declared the winner of the election, and he'll become the 46th President of the United States ... this according to CNN, NBC, Fox News and BBC ... which have all called the election. President Trump continues to say it ain't…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published
News video: Joe Biden delivers unifying speech as race remains too close to call

Joe Biden delivers unifying speech as race remains too close to call 10:30

 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden delivered a message of unity as the votes are still being counted in key battleground states.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Most votes in history: Biden and Harris break records on path to victory [Video]

Most votes in history: Biden and Harris break records on path to victory

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 02:29Published

Donald Trump News Conference at 11:30 AM ET to Challenge Election Results (Live Streaming)

 Donald Trump is about to address the nation through his surrogates -- and based on what's he's already said, it will be another show of defiance in the wake of..
TMZ.com

US election: Joe Biden defeats Donald Trump to become President

 Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States on Saturday, positioning himself to lead a nation gripped by..
New Zealand Herald
Biden wins presidency after victory called in key battleground Pennsylvania [Video]

Biden wins presidency after victory called in key battleground Pennsylvania

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 04:08Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Joe Biden, democracy and decency win a presidential election for the ages

 Our View: Record high voter turnout fired Donald Trump amid a losing war on COVID-19, ousting an incumbent president for the first time since 1992.
USATODAY.com
Joe Biden is the next president of the United States [Video]

Joe Biden is the next president of the United States

[NFA] Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the next president of the United States, according to multiple media outlets, including Edison Research. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 03:17Published

President of the United States President of the United States Head of state and government of the United States

Village People Founder Allows Trump to Use 'Y.M.C.A.' to Block Potential Lawsuit

 President Trump should have one less thing to worry about -- the cop from the Village People's giving him the thumbs up to use "Y.M.C.A." ... in hopes POTUS..
TMZ.com

Trump Reportedly Screamed at Rupert Murdoch Over Fox News' Arizona Call for Biden

 Donald Trump was reportedly livid with Fox News on Tuesday night, after the conservative news network declared Joe Biden the winner of Arizona. Fox News was the..
WorldNews
Lady Gaga's dad voices support for Donald Trump after POTUS slams singer [Video]

Lady Gaga's dad voices support for Donald Trump after POTUS slams singer

Lady Gaga‘s father, Joe Germanotta, has lent his support to Donald Trump in the U.S. election, after the President publicly slammed his daughter.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published

NBC NBC American television and radio network

Superstore finds a way to laugh about the pandemic

 NBC

About midway through Superstore’s season 6 premiere, a customer at Cloud 9, the big-box retailer that the NBC sitcom is set in, is absolutely..
The Verge

TV anchors break-in to correct Trump live on air

 The three big broadcast networks — ABC, CBS and NBC — cut away from Donald Trump’s news conference at the White House on Thursday as the President lobbed..
WorldNews

US election: 'Lie after lie after lie' - TV networks cut away from Trump's speech after one minute

 NBC, CBS and ABC News all cut away from US President Donald Trump's first speech after election night, during which he declared: "If you count the legal votes, I..
New Zealand Herald

Esper urged to stay put as Pentagon chief as election drags on

 Defense Secretary Mark Esper is expected to resign in the coming days, but an increasing number of defense establishment figures are asking him to stick around..
WorldNews

Fox News Fox News American conservative cable television news channel

Rupert Murdoch-owned US outlets turn on Trump, urging him to concede 'with grace'

 Fox News, Wall Street Journal and New York Post all show stark change of tone as their former champion faces ‘presidential endgame’ Multiple Rupert..
WorldNews

It Was Only A Matter Of Time Before The GOP And Fox Had To Divorce Trump - The Election May Be That Moment

 Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling While President Donald Trump continues to insist that the 2020 general election is being stolen, Republican (Grand..
WorldNews

Gretchen Carlson returns to news arena with podcast

 Former anchor Gretchen Carlson has returned to the news with a daily podcast, four years after her unceremonious departure from Fox News. "Get the News with..
USATODAY.com

US Election 2020: First they called Arizona for Joe Biden, now it's on knife edge

 First, the Associated Press (AP) and Fox News declared Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden the winner of Arizona. Now, its on razors edge. In this almost..
WorldNews

Related videos from verified sources

Kamala Harris Makes History [Video]

Kamala Harris Makes History

Kamala Harris has become the first woman, first Black person and first Asian American to be elected vice president of the United States.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 02:37Published
Biden defeats Trump: Elected 46th U.S. President [Video]

Biden defeats Trump: Elected 46th U.S. President

Biden defeats Trump: Elected 46th U.S. President

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 13:25Published
Kamala Harris has made history as the first woman elected to be vice president in the US [Video]

Kamala Harris has made history as the first woman elected to be vice president in the US

Harris is also the first Black and South Asian American to be elected vice president.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:59Published

Related news from verified sources

Joe Biden watches returns from Delaware home as results increasingly favor him

 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has been watching election returns from his home in Wilmington, Delaware. As the results increasingly favor his...
CBS News Also reported by •NYTimes.com

Van Jones' moving reaction to Joe Biden's presumed election win pretty much says it all

 Nailed it. In the breathless moments after major networks called the 2020 election for presumed President-elect Joe Biden, the response from CNN's Van Jones...
Mashable Also reported by •NYTimes.comWales OnlineJust JaredUpworthy

Joe Biden's election update speech draws celebrity reactions

 John Cusack, Alyssa Milano and more celebrities took to Twitter to react to Joe Biden's Friday night election address
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Business InsiderDaily RecordNYTimes.comWales OnlineUpworthy