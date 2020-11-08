Global  
 

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom ‘Loving’ Parenthood—And Still Squeeze In Date Nights!

OK! Magazine Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
Baby bliss! It’s been a little over two months since Katy Perry gave birth to her daughter, Daisy. According to a source, the infant’s arrival has only brought her and fiancé Orlando Bloom, 43, closer. “A lot of times, a new baby can put stress on a relationship, but friends say that Katy and Orlando Read More
