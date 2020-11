You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Olivia Newton-John reveals Kelly Preston's death keeps her going in cancer fight



Olivia Newton-John has vowed to continue to advocate for the advancement of cancer research following the death of her friend Kelly Preston, who was married to Newton-John's Grease co-star John.. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:57 Published 2 weeks ago Olivia Newton-John sees cancer as a 'gift'



Olivia Newton-John sees cancer as a "gift" rather than a disease she has to fight. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:04 Published 3 weeks ago Olivia Newton-John praises John Travolta's late wife



Olivia Newton-John has paid tribute to Kelly Preston, the late wife of her 'Grease' co-star John Travolta, praising her as a "beautiful human" and thanking the pair for being "dear friends". Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 01:10 Published on October 22, 2020