Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Joe Biden Celebrates Election Win With His Grandkids — See The Touching Photo

OK! Magazine Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
Too cute! President-Elect Joe Biden celebrated his win by hugging his family on Saturday, November 7.  “11.07.20,” Biden’s granddaughter Naomi Biden captioned a polaroid of the politician with his grandchildren posted to Twitter.  Of course, people loved the sentimental snap. One person wrote, “I love this. Amazing to have a real family back in The Read More
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Joe Biden tells nation: We're going to win

Joe Biden tells nation: We're going to win 01:12

 Joe Biden says he is already preparing to assume the presidency even though hehas not been declared the winner in his race against President Donald Trump.Speaking in Wilmington, Delaware, just before 11pm on Friday local time, theformer vice-president said although he did not have a final...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Joe Biden's victory speech in full [Video]

Joe Biden's victory speech in full

President-elect Joe Biden gives a victory speech in Delaware after winning the 2020 US election.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 15:18Published
"They delivered us a clear victory": President-elect Joe Biden delivers remarks after win [Video]

"They delivered us a clear victory": President-elect Joe Biden delivers remarks after win

"They delivered us a clear victory": President-elect Joe Biden delivers remarks after win.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:01Published
Biden Supporters Continue To Celebrate Election Win Near Boston Public Garden [Video]

Biden Supporters Continue To Celebrate Election Win Near Boston Public Garden

Joe Biden supporters continued their celebration into the night near the Boston Public Garden after he was announced as the projected winner of the 2020 presidential election.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:40Published