See Touching Photo Of Kamala Harris’ Husband Embracing Vice President-Elect: ‘So Proud’
Saturday, 7 November 2020 () Saturday, November 7, is a day that will go down in the history books for many reasons. Not only will Kamala Harris be the first woman, first African American and first Asian American to serve as Vice President — but the nation will see its first Second Gentleman, Douglas Emhoff. In celebration of the monumental Read More
Following the historic 2020 election, we're taking a look at Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as she becomes America's first Black, first Indian, and the first woman elected to the vice presidency...