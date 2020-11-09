Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pfizer Develops COVID Vaccine That's More than 90 Percent Effective

TMZ.com Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
At last!!! It looks like a COVID vaccine is on the horizon that will change the world. Pfizer just released incredible data -- preliminary though it is -- showing they've developed a vaccine that is MORE THAN 90% EFFECTIVE IN PREVENTING CORONAVIRUS…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine ‘90% effective in preventing the disease’

Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine ‘90% effective in preventing the disease’ 00:29

 Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and biotech firm BioNTech have said theircoronavirus vaccine was more than 90% effective in preventing Covid-19 amongthose without evidence of prior infection. The results are based on the firstinterim analysis of Phase 3 of the study, and evaluated 94 confirmed cases...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Pfizer Pfizer American multinational pharmaceutical corporation

Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine candidate is 90% effective [Video]

Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine candidate is 90% effective

Pfizer announced Monday that its COVID-19 vaccine candidate has been 90% effective. Story: https://wfts.tv/2IabEss

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 00:55Published
Nicola Sturgeon welcomes vaccine breakthrough [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon welcomes vaccine breakthrough

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has welcomed news of a coronavirus vaccine breakthrough. A vaccine being developed by Pfizer and BioNTech has been found to be 90% effective in preventing people from getting the virus. "This is news that should give us all some tentative hope today", Ms Sturgeon said at the start of Scotland's daily Covid-19 briefing. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:36Published

Pfizer's COVID vaccine candidate shown to be 90% effective in early findings

 Pfizer is the first drug company to release data from a large, Phase 3 trial, designed to show both effectiveness and safety.
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Chiranjeevi tests positive for Covid-19, Arjun Rampal's residence raided by NCB [Video]

Chiranjeevi tests positive for Covid-19, Arjun Rampal's residence raided by NCB

Shah Rukh Khan’s special cameo in Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer Laal Singh Chaddha has been directed by Mr. Perfectionist himself. In other news, Sidharth Malhotra’s upcoming film will be directed by Ad director Shantanu Bagchi. For more inside scoops, watch Daily Punch and stay tuned with Desimartini

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:01Published

Allies see Biden re-engaging on crises from COVID to nuke standoffs

 After the Trump administration putting "American first," often at the expense of global partnerships, one analyst says Biden is expected to "engage, engage,..
CBS News
Artist in Italy brings masks and social distancing to traditional nativity scene [Video]

Artist in Italy brings masks and social distancing to traditional nativity scene

Genny Di Virgilio is known in Italy for peppering the traditional manger scene with current events. So, of course, this year, COVID-19 took centre stage.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

Related videos from verified sources

COVID-19 vaccine '90% effective' [Video]

COVID-19 vaccine '90% effective'

A coronavirus vaccine has been found to be 90% effective in preventing people from getting the virus

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 03:20Published
'Covid vaccine should be free' Dr Gagandeep Kang on India's vaccine distribution strategy [Video]

'Covid vaccine should be free' Dr Gagandeep Kang on India's vaccine distribution strategy

CovidvaccineshouldbefreeDrGagandeepKangonIndiasvaccinedistributionstrategy

Credit: LiveMint     Duration: 06:06Published
‘Covid vaccine should be free’: Dr Gagandeep Kang on India's vaccine distribution strategy [Video]

‘Covid vaccine should be free’: Dr Gagandeep Kang on India's vaccine distribution strategy

Citizens are eagerly waiting for a vaccine as India’s Covid-19 cases crossed the 84 lakh mark. An Indian government-backed vaccine could be launched as early as February - months earlier than..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 06:11Published

Related news from verified sources

Dependence On Tourism Devastates Maldives: Need To Look For Sustainable Revival Strategy – Analysis

Dependence On Tourism Devastates Maldives: Need To Look For Sustainable Revival Strategy – Analysis By N Chandra Mohan* Like the rest of South Asia, the Maldives, too, have been adversely impacted by the economic fallout of COVID-19. This small archipelagic...
Eurasia Review

Delhi overtakes Maharashtra as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases

 Seventy-nine per cent of the 45,903 new COVID-19 cases are from ten states and Union Territories, with Delhi overtaking Maharashtra and Kerala by reporting 7,745...
Mid-Day

COVID-19: Learn and live; if you don't, you won't

 We are at the most crucial stage of the COVID-19 pandemic. The cases have reduced drastically in Maharashtra. The wheels of the economy have started rolling as...
Mid-Day