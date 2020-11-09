Pfizer Develops COVID Vaccine That's More than 90 Percent Effective
At last!!! It looks like a COVID vaccine is on the horizon that will change the world. Pfizer just released incredible data -- preliminary though it is -- showing they've developed a vaccine that is MORE THAN 90% EFFECTIVE IN PREVENTING CORONAVIRUS…
