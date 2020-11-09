Global  
 

Donald Trump Jr. Suggests COVID Vaccine News After Election is 'Nefarious'

TMZ.com Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
President Trump's eldest son has his tinfoil hat on Monday morning -- he thinks the promising COVID vaccine news coming out right after the election is more than coincidence ... he's insinuating the drug company held its findings back till after…
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Donald Trump wax figure re-dressed at Madame Tussauds

Donald Trump wax figure re-dressed at Madame Tussauds 00:30

 Donald Trump's wax figure is re-dressed into golf attire at Madame Tussauds,London, after Joe Biden is named the winner of the US election.

