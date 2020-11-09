Donald Trump Jr. Suggests COVID Vaccine News After Election is 'Nefarious'

Covid-19 vaccine findings 'even better than we expected'



Professor Danny Altmann from Imperial College London has said the positive studies showing a 90% effective Covid-19 vaccine is "terribly good news...even better than we expected". Pharmaceutical firm Pfizer announced that interim findings from its Covid-19 vaccine study showed the jab to be more than 90% effective in preventing the disease. Professor Altmann spoke with caution over the vaccine's findings, however, imploring people to "not think of this as a rapid fix", adding "we're still going to be facing a hard time for much of 2021". The Professor of Immunology did say that the new findings "means there is light at the end of the tunnel" to this global pandemic. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN Duration: 00:31 Published on January 1, 1970