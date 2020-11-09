Morgan Wallen Calls Biden Celebrations Hypocritical, Bring Back Live Concerts
Morgan Wallen's pissed Joe Biden supporters can pack in together to fill the streets in celebration during the pandemic, yet he can't perform concerts. The country music star posted a video showing the massive group of people outside the White…
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Morgan Wallen American country music singer and songwriter
Morgan Wallen, singer 'SNL' booted for maskless partying, calls out 'hypocrisy' of election celebrationsIn October, "Saturday Night Live' canceled Morgan Wallen's appearance for violating COVID-19 protocols. Now, he's calling out crowded celebrations.
USATODAY.com
Morgan Wallen loses ‘SNL’ performance slot after breaking COVID-19 protocols
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:02Published
Joe Biden President-elect of the United States, 47th Vice President of the United States
Biden taps longtime aide Klain as chief of staff
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:03Published
A Republican senator says Biden should receive daily briefings, and he will ‘step in’ to ensure that occurs.
NYTimes.com
Covid 19 coronavirus: Biden adviser urges lockdown 'like NZ and Australia'A coronavirus adviser to Joe Biden has encouraged the president-elect to follow a New Zealand and Australia-style lockdown for four to six weeks as he warned of..
New Zealand Herald
US election: Biden chooses long-time adviser Ron Klain as chief of staffUnited States President-elect Joe Biden has chosen his long-time adviser Ron Klain to reprise his role as chief of staff, installing an aide with decades of..
New Zealand Herald
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources