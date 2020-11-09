Ben Affleck wears his favourite Flash t-shirt while visiting his kids at Jennifer Garner's house in LA
Monday, 9 November 2020 () Ben Affleck stepped out on Saturday and was seen leaving Jennifer Garner’s house, presumably after spending time with their children. According to the paps who were there, Ben was asked about President-Elect Joe Biden winning the election. His response: a thumbs-up and an emphatic “very good”. I don...
Ben Carson Tests
Positive for COVID-19.
On Monday morning,
Housing and Urban
Development Secretary
Ben Carson tested positive
for COVID-19.
He was reportedly tested at Walter Reed
National Military Medical Center after he began
experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. .
His deputy chief of staff,...