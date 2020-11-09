Global  
 

Ben Affleck wears his favourite Flash t-shirt while visiting his kids at Jennifer Garner's house in LA

Lainey Gossip Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Ben Affleck stepped out on Saturday and was seen leaving Jennifer Garner’s house, presumably after spending time with their children. According to the paps who were there, Ben was asked about President-Elect Joe Biden winning the election. His response: a thumbs-up and an emphatic “very good”. I don...
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Ben Carson Tests Positive for COVID-19

Ben Carson Tests Positive for COVID-19 01:06

 Ben Carson Tests Positive for COVID-19. On Monday morning, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson tested positive for COVID-19. He was reportedly tested at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after he began experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. . His deputy chief of staff,...

