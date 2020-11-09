Sergio Garcia Tests Positive for COVID, Withdraws from The Masters
Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
A pandemic like no other ... Golf star Sergio Garcia has tested positive for coronavirus -- and has withdrawn from The Masters tournament in Augusta, which is set to kick off on Thursday. Garcia is one of the top golfers in the world and famously…
Sergio García Spanish professional golfer
Garcia out of Masters following positive Covid-19 testSpaniard Sergio Garcia withdraws from the Masters at Augusta after testing positive for coronavirus.
BBC News
Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Augusta, Georgia Consolidated city-county in the United States
