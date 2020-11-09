Sergio Garcia Tests Positive for COVID, Withdraws from The Masters

By N Chandra Mohan* Like the rest of South Asia, the Maldives, too, have been adversely impacted by the economic fallout of COVID-19. This small archipelagic...

COVID-19: Learn and live; if you don't, you won't We are at the most crucial stage of the COVID-19 pandemic. The cases have reduced drastically in Maharashtra. The wheels of the economy have started rolling as...

Mid-Day 15 hours ago



