Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sergio Garcia Tests Positive for COVID, Withdraws from The Masters

TMZ.com Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
A pandemic like no other ... Golf star Sergio Garcia has tested positive for coronavirus -- and has withdrawn from The Masters tournament in Augusta, which is set to kick off on Thursday. Garcia is one of the top golfers in the world and famously…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Chilean golfer Niemann to miss Masters after announcing positive test for COVID-19 on social media

Chilean golfer Niemann to miss Masters after announcing positive test for COVID-19 on social media 01:01

 Chilean golfer Jaoquin Niemann to miss next week's Masters after announcing positive test for COVID-19 on social media

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Sergio García Sergio García Spanish professional golfer

Garcia out of Masters following positive Covid-19 test

 Spaniard Sergio Garcia withdraws from the Masters at Augusta after testing positive for coronavirus.
BBC News

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Donald Trump Jr. Suggests COVID Vaccine News After Election is 'Nefarious'

 President Trump's eldest son has his tinfoil hat on Monday morning -- he thinks the promising COVID vaccine news coming out right after the election is more than..
TMZ.com

Biden announces COVID task force, Trump refuses to concede — election updates

 Trump still says the election isn't over while Putin holds off on congratulations for Biden. The president-election named his COVID-19 advisers.
USATODAY.com

Reykjavík Global Forum panel on COVID-19 impact

 The 2020 Reykjavík Global Forum – Women Leaders held a panel called “The Economy of Caring and the Impacts of COVID-19.” Participants included: Felicia..
CBS News

Doctor discusses Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

 Emergency care physician Dr. Ron Elfenbein joined CBSN to discuss the latest announcement by Pfizer about its coronavirus vaccine. The company says testing shows..
CBS News

Augusta, Georgia Augusta, Georgia Consolidated city-county in the United States

Sally's rains wreak havoc on southeastern U.S. [Video]

Sally's rains wreak havoc on southeastern U.S.

The storm washed out bridges and roads in Florida and threatened flash floods in North Carolina. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:30Published

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Dependence On Tourism Devastates Maldives: Need To Look For Sustainable Revival Strategy – Analysis

Dependence On Tourism Devastates Maldives: Need To Look For Sustainable Revival Strategy – Analysis By N Chandra Mohan* Like the rest of South Asia, the Maldives, too, have been adversely impacted by the economic fallout of COVID-19. This small archipelagic...
Eurasia Review

COVID-19: Learn and live; if you don't, you won't

 We are at the most crucial stage of the COVID-19 pandemic. The cases have reduced drastically in Maharashtra. The wheels of the economy have started rolling as...
Mid-Day

COVID-19: Delhi shatters record with 7,745 new cases, every 6th person tests positive

 Covid-19 cases shattered all records in the national capital as it reported as many as 7,745 new coronavirus cases and an all-time high positivity rate of 15.26...
Mid-Day