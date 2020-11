You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Author Susie Yang On Her Debut Novel White Ivy



Debut novelist Susie Yang describes how she came to write her critically acclaimed–and Today Show “Read With Jenna” Book Club Pick–novel, White Ivy. White Ivy follows a young woman, Ivy Lin,.. Credit: Simon&Schuster Duration: 02:49 Published 5 days ago Don't Miss This Season's Biggest Debut: White Ivy by Susie Yang!



In this “Read with Jenna” Today Show Book Club Pick, a young woman's crush on a privileged classmate becomes a story of love, lies, and dark obsession, offering stark insights into the immigrant.. Credit: Simon&Schuster Duration: 00:23 Published 6 days ago Stunning footage of colorful blue jay enjoying bath time at backyard pond



Blue jays are one of the most vividly coloured and beautiful birds in North America. Their vibrant blue feathers contrast dramatically with their white and black markings. Loud and bold in their.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 00:45 Published 6 days ago