Ivana Trump Reacts To Ex Donald Trump’s Presidential Loss: ‘I Don’t Really Care’

OK! Magazine Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
If you’re not first… you’re last, and Ivana Trump is sick and tired of hearing ex-husband Donald Trump complain about his loss in the U.S. presidential election. “I just want this whole thing to be over with, one way or the other,” Ivana, 71, told PEOPLE. “I really don’t care.” She added: “He’s not a good loser. Read More
