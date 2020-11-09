‘Let’s Stay Together’ Star Bert Belasco Found Dead In Hotel Room At 38 Years Old
Monday, 9 November 2020 () Bert Belasco — who is best known for his role in the BET series Let’s Stay Together — has died at 38 years old, TMZ reported on Monday, November 9. Bert’s father, Bert Sr., told the outlet that his son’s body was found Sunday, November 8, inside a hotel room in Richmond, Va. The actor Read More
