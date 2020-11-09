Global  
 

Driver Allegedly Causes Crash at Trump Rally, Detained by Supporters

TMZ.com Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Driver Allegedly Causes Crash at Trump Rally, Detained by SupportersJoe Biden has his work cut out for him unifying the country ... a driver allegedly crashed a car at a Trump rally, and video shows the President's supporters beating his ass. Here's the deal ... police in Santa Maria, CA say a 20-year-old driver…
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Trump Supporters Rally In Westchester

Trump Supporters Rally In Westchester 00:23

 Many Trump supporters are alleging voter fraud, like the president, but offer no evidence to back their claims.

Trump appears to acknowledge Biden could succeed him [Video]

Trump appears to acknowledge Biden could succeed him

President Donald Trump said on Friday that he expects an emergency use authorization for Pfizer's vaccine "extremely soon," The remarks came after Trump received an update on 'Operation Warp Speed,' an administration effort to turbocharge development of a vaccine.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:29Published

How President-Elect Biden Has Managed Trump's Refusal to Concede

 Joe Biden’s first week as president-elect included conversations with world leaders, a little time at his beach house and paying minimal attention to the..
NYTimes.com
Trump: ‘Time will tell’ who occupies White House next year [Video]

Trump: ‘Time will tell’ who occupies White House next year

Donald Trump has said only “time will tell” who will be in the White Housenext year in his first public remarks since Joe Biden was declared the winnerof the US presidential election. Mr Trump said that he refuses to have anotherlockdown despite coronavirus cases surging across the country.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:42Published

Biden’s Transition Teams Suggest Tougher Wall Street Oversight

 The president-elect has chosen proponents of stronger regulation to begin reviewing financial agencies.
NYTimes.com

Trump rules out COVID 'lockdown' for his term

 President Donald Trump says he refuses to have another lockdown as COVID cases surge across the U.S., but suggested one could be in the offing should he lose his..
USATODAY.com

Claudia Jordan Says Trump Was 'Nice to Me Because He Wanted to F***'

 Claudia Jordan thinks Donald Trump was always cool to her because he wanted to get in her pants, and now she's comparing him to folks like Thomas Jefferson...
TMZ.com

Trump accuses Cuomo of delaying vaccine for New York

 President Trump said Friday that a COVID-19 vaccine could be distributed widely by April, but he said delivery to New York could be delayed due to Governor..
CBS News

Restrictions grow as pandemic rages in the U.S. [Video]

Restrictions grow as pandemic rages in the U.S.

[NFA] Cities across the United States are imposing new restrictions in an effort to slow the spread of record new coronavirus infections but a top advisor for President-Elect Joe Biden said there are no plans to "shut the whole country down." Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 03:28Published

Here’s how much Rivian’s electric truck and SUV will cost when they come out in 2021

 Photo by Sean O’Kane / The Verge

Rivian, the electric vehicle startup based in Michigan and California, revealed this week the pricing for its..
The Verge
DoorDash IPO filing shows surging revenue growth [Video]

DoorDash IPO filing shows surging revenue growth

DoorDash, the U.S. food delivery startup backed by SoftBank Group, made public on Friday its regulatory filing for a listing on the New York Stock Exchange, setting the stage for a blockbuster IPO before the end of the year. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:30Published

