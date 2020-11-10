Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Syracuse's Jim Boeheim Sued Over 2019 Fatal Car Crash

TMZ.com Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
The family of the man who was struck and killed by Jim Boeheim in a tragic 2019 car crash is now suing the hoops coach ... claiming the Syracuse legend was responsible for the man’s death. It's all in a new lawsuit obtained by TMZ Sports ... in…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jim Boeheim Jim Boeheim American college basketball coach


Syracuse University Syracuse University Private University located in Syracuse, New York, United States

Syracuse University cancels in-person classes amid COVID surge

 On Sunday, the school reported eight new student cases of COVID-19. Three days later, the number of new cases jumped to 52.
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

Man arrested in fatal crash killing two 18-year-old woman and injuring one more [Video]

Man arrested in fatal crash killing two 18-year-old woman and injuring one more

Police say a man has been arrested in connection to the fatal car crash that happened at 27th and Loomis.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 00:58Published
Sheriff announces death of deputy involved in crash [Video]

Sheriff announces death of deputy involved in crash

Cpl. Adam McMillan died of his injuries earlier today, Sheriff Jim Neil announced. "Adam McMillan is a hero who will continue to live in others," the sheriff said.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:18Published
Police Investigating Fatal Crash After Car Strikes Wood Chipper On Side Of I-95 [Video]

Police Investigating Fatal Crash After Car Strikes Wood Chipper On Side Of I-95

Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal crash after a car struck a wood chipper on the side of I-95 in Prince George's County Monday afternoon.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:23Published

Related news from verified sources

New film features all 4 Baldwin brothers

 Baldwin's feature, "My Promise to P.J.," debuted Saturday on the Syracuse, New York, PBS station WCNY as part of the 17th annual Syracuse International Film...
Newsday

Syracuse's Jim Boeheim Sued Over 2019 Fatal Car Crash

 The family of the man who was struck and killed by Jim Boeheim in a tragic 2019 car crash is now suing the hoops coach ... claiming the Syracuse legend was...
TMZ.com

Cuomo Threatens to Sue Over Vaccine Distribution Plan

 New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Sunday threatened to sue the Trump administration if its coronavirus vaccine distribution plan makes it more difficult for people...
Newsmax