Teresa Giudice Has A New Man, And She’s ‘Very Happy’

OK! Magazine Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
She’s moving on! Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice is dusting herself off after finalizing her divorce from Joe Giudice and reportedly is doing very well with a new prospect on her love horizon. According to Page Six, the 48-year-old is seeing New Jersey-based businessman Luis “Louie” Ruelas, who is a 46-year-old single father Read More
