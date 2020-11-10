Teresa Giudice Has A New Man, And She’s ‘Very Happy’

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Did you start a new passion project or hobby in 2020?



Passion projects are fueling big life decisions, according to new research. Over a third of the 2,000 Americans surveyed said they picked up at least one new hobby during the pandemic. Of these, three.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:53 Published 12 hours ago Google Pay gets revised logo in India



Tech giant Google's Pay app- Google Pay (formerly known as Tez and popularly called GPay) in India has been spotted with a colourful new logo. The new logo is currently live only for selected users... Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10 Published 3 days ago Historic winners of the 2020 election



From New York to New Mexico, barriers were broken across America in historic election wins. Sarah McBride won her race for Delaware State Senate, making her the first openly transgender state senator. Credit: nypost Duration: 01:46 Published 5 days ago

Related news from verified sources Joe Giudice 'Excited' to Be Reunited With Daughters Milania and Gia in Italy After a Year The girls, whom Joe shares with his ex-wife and 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' star Teresa Giudice, are documenting their 'happy' trip to Rome on their...

AceShowbiz 3 days ago



