Jonathan Rhys Meyers Arrested for DUI in Malibu After Crashing Car
Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Jonathan Rhys Meyers might be dealing with some old demons again ... because he just got busted for DUI. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... cops got a call about a solo, minor car accident Sunday in Malibu around 5:00 PM. We're told when cops…
Jonathan Rhys Meyers Irish actor
Malibu, California City in Los Angeles County, California, US
Driving under the influence Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of an impairing substance
White Sox manager Tony La Russa charged with DUI stemming from February arrestNew White Sox manager Tony La Russa was charged with driving under the influence in February in Phoenix, according to court records obtained by ESPN.
