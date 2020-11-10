Global  
 

Jonathan Rhys Meyers Arrested for DUI in Malibu After Crashing Car

TMZ.com Tuesday, 10 November 2020
Jonathan Rhys Meyers might be dealing with some old demons again ... because he just got busted for DUI. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... cops got a call about a solo, minor car accident Sunday in Malibu around 5:00 PM. We're told when cops…
Jonathan Rhys Meyers Jonathan Rhys Meyers Irish actor


Malibu, California Malibu, California City in Los Angeles County, California, US

Driving under the influence Driving under the influence Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of an impairing substance

White Sox manager Tony La Russa charged with DUI stemming from February arrest

 New White Sox manager Tony La Russa was charged with driving under the influence in February in Phoenix, according to court records obtained by ESPN.
USATODAY.com

