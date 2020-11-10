Global  
 

Supreme Court Hears Arguments Over Obamacare, Live Stream at 10 AM ET

TMZ.com Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
It's do or die on the Supreme Court Tuesday morning ... the Affordable Care Act -- AKA Obamacare -- is on the line and possibly the chopping block ... as the Trump Administration seeks to invalidate the law, and this time around, Trump's latest…
Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Published
News video: Supreme Court to hear arguments on ACA

Supreme Court to hear arguments on ACA 02:14

 The Supreme Court is set to hear arguments regarding the fate of the Affordable Care Act.

Biden defends Affordable Care Act as high court mulls its fate [Video]

Biden defends Affordable Care Act as high court mulls its fate

Joe Biden is championing the Obama administration's signature health law as it goes before the Supreme Court in a case that could overturn it. Story: https://wfts.tv/32rCKly

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:36Published

Watch Live: Joe Biden speaks on the Affordable Care Act

 Mr. Biden's remarks come after the Supreme Court hears arguments in a case brought by a group of Republican-led states who say Obamacare should fall.
CBS News

Supreme Court will begin hearing arguments in Obamacare constitutionality case

 The Supreme Court will hear arguments today in California v. Texas, a landmark case that could eliminate health care coverage for over 20 million Americans. Jan..
CBS News
‘EVMs should go’: Congress’ Udit Raj as EC clarifies machines are ‘tamper-free’ [Video]

‘EVMs should go’: Congress’ Udit Raj as EC clarifies machines are ‘tamper-free’

Congress leader Udit Raj raised questions on the reliability of EVMs, asking why the machines cannot be hacked if satellites can be controlled from the earth. The Election Commission (EC) asserted on Tuesday that the machines are "absolutely robust and tamper-free". Deputy Election Commissioner in-charge of EVMs Sudip Jain said, "It has been clarified time and again that EVMs are absolutely robust and tamper-proof. Even the Supreme Court has upheld their integrity more than once." Udit Raj is the Congress party's national spokesperson. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:36Published

US-Mexico border: Bid to reunite migrant families 'finds 121 more separated children'

 Lawyers are trying to reunite families split apart by Donald Trump's "zero tolerance" border policy.
BBC News

Stacey Abrams: We helped change "trajectory of the nation"

 President-elect Joe Biden was leading President Trump in Georgia, and many are crediting the efforts of Stacey Abrams.
CBS News

Live Updates: Biden ramps up transition as Trump administration stalls

 The Trump administration is refusing to take the formal step needed to prepare for a transfer of power.
CBS News

'We did our job': Former deputy FBI chief Andrew McCabe to defend Russia investigation

 Former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe Tuesday is expected to defend its investigation into Trump campaign's ties to Russia, claiming that political bias..
USATODAY.com

