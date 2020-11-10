Supreme Court Hears Arguments Over Obamacare, Live Stream at 10 AM ET
It's do or die on the Supreme Court Tuesday morning ... the Affordable Care Act -- AKA Obamacare -- is on the line and possibly the chopping block ... as the Trump Administration seeks to invalidate the law, and this time around, Trump's latest…
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States
Biden defends Affordable Care Act as high court mulls its fate
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:36Published
Watch Live: Joe Biden speaks on the Affordable Care ActMr. Biden's remarks come after the Supreme Court hears arguments in a case brought by a group of Republican-led states who say Obamacare should fall.
CBS News
Supreme Court will begin hearing arguments in Obamacare constitutionality caseThe Supreme Court will hear arguments today in California v. Texas, a landmark case that could eliminate health care coverage for over 20 million Americans. Jan..
CBS News
‘EVMs should go’: Congress’ Udit Raj as EC clarifies machines are ‘tamper-free’
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:36Published
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
US-Mexico border: Bid to reunite migrant families 'finds 121 more separated children'Lawyers are trying to reunite families split apart by Donald Trump's "zero tolerance" border policy.
BBC News
Stacey Abrams: We helped change "trajectory of the nation"President-elect Joe Biden was leading President Trump in Georgia, and many are crediting the efforts of Stacey Abrams.
CBS News
Live Updates: Biden ramps up transition as Trump administration stallsThe Trump administration is refusing to take the formal step needed to prepare for a transfer of power.
CBS News
'We did our job': Former deputy FBI chief Andrew McCabe to defend Russia investigationFormer FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe Tuesday is expected to defend its investigation into Trump campaign's ties to Russia, claiming that political bias..
USATODAY.com
Related videos from verified sources