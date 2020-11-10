CA Man Recreates Disneyland Matterhorn Roller Coaster in Backyard
Stop the search ... this California man just won Father of the Year honors after building his own Disneyland roller coaster just to entertain his kids during quarantine. Sean LaRochelle of Napa spent around 4 months building a scaled down version…
