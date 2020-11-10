Global  
 

CA Man Recreates Disneyland Matterhorn Roller Coaster in Backyard

Tuesday, 10 November 2020
Stop the search ... this California man just won Father of the Year honors after building his own Disneyland roller coaster just to entertain his kids during quarantine. Sean LaRochelle of Napa spent around 4 months building a scaled down version…
News video: California dad creates roller coaster in his backyard

California dad creates roller coaster in his backyard 00:20

 A California dad builds a roller coaster in his backyard during the pandemic

