Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The first trailer for Happiest Season starring Kristen Stewart looks like a goddamn delight

Lainey Gossip Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
One thing we still have to look forward to this year is the holiday rom-com Happiest Season, starring Mackenzie Davis and Superior Hollywood (K)ris, Kristen Stewart. I was already looking forward to this film as an escapist delight this holiday season, and now that I am (mostly) unclenched, I can en...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: Happiest Season Movie - Kristen Stewart, Mackenzie Davis, Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza

Happiest Season Movie - Kristen Stewart, Mackenzie Davis, Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza 02:29

 Happiest Season Movie trailer HD - This holiday, everyone’s secrets are coming out. Happiest Season premieres November 25, only on Hulu. ABOUT HAPPIEST SEASON Meeting your girlfriend’s family for the first time can be tough. Planning to propose at her family’s annual Christmas dinner —...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Grey's Anatomy Season 17 - OMG [Video]

Grey's Anatomy Season 17 - OMG

Grey's Anatomy Season 17 - OMG - Trailer (HD) Station 19 Crossover- In the midst of the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Grey Sloan Memorial and its surgeons’ lives have been turned upside down...

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:00Published
Dash & Lily Season 1 [Video]

Dash & Lily Season 1

Dash & Lily Season 1 - Official Trailer - Netflix Plot synopsis: This holiday season, dare to fall in love. Opposites attract at Christmas as cynical Dash and sunny Lily trade messages and dares in..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:01Published
Americans sending their love via mail this holiday season [Video]

Americans sending their love via mail this holiday season

Given the world events of 2020, two in three Americans say the upcoming holidays mean so much more than ever before. That's according to a new poll of 2,000 Americans who celebrate the holidays,..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:41Published

Related news from verified sources

First trailer for Kristen Stewart’s lesbian Christmas rom-com is here and everyone’s pointing out the obvious

 The first trailer for Happiest Season, Kristen Stewart’s upcoming lesbian Christmas rom-com, has dropped, and it’s changing the minds of even the most...
PinkNews

Mackenzie Davis Brings Kristen Stewart Home For the Holidays in 'Happiest Season' Trailer

 Mackenzie Davis hides behind the door to hide from her family in the new trailer for Happiest Season. Here’s the summary for the movie: Meeting your...
Just Jared Also reported by •Just Jared Jr