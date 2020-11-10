Boston Celtics Legend Tom Heinsohn Dead At 86
Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Hall of Famer Tom Heinsohn -- who won 10 titles for the Boston Celtics as a player and coach -- has died, according to multiple reports. He was 86. Heinsohn is the only person to have ties to each of the Celtics' 17 championships ... going on to…
